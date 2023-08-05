British Scouts to pull out of Saemangeum Jamboree campsite amid heat wave

Participants of the World Scout Jamboree gather at tap water facilities at a campsite at Saemangeum, a reclaimed land area on the southwestern coast, on Aug. 4, 2023. (Yonhap)

British Scouts participating in the World Scout Jamboree are set to leave the event site amid mounting safety concerns stemming from a sweltering heat wave, Britain's largest Scouting organization said Friday.

"UK Scouts are transferring our young people and adult volunteers from the Jamboree site at Saemangeum to Seoul," the Scout Association said on its website.

"We will start moving our people to hotel accommodation over the next two days. As we are the largest contingent, our hope is that this helps alleviate the pressure on the site overall," it added.

More than 4,000 British Scouts are participating in the event taking place at Saemangeum, a reclaimed land area on the southwestern coast.

They will remain in Seoul and travel back home as originally planned from Aug. 13, according to the website.

"We know that may be a disappointment for some and we will continue the Jamboree experience in Seoul, working with Korean authorities on a programme of activities so our young people still get the most from their time in Korea," it said.

The organization took note of difficulties they underwent under scorching temperatures.

"UK volunteer team has worked extremely hard with the organizers, for our youth members and adult volunteers to have enough food and water to sustain them, shelter from the unusually hot weather, and toilets and washing facilities appropriate for an event of this scale," it said.

The pullout came after the South Korean government pledged "all-out" efforts to ensure that the Jamboree event will proceed safely and smoothly. (Yonhap)