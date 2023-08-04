 Back To Top
Life&Style

Seoul Architecture Awards 2023's grand prize goes to LG Arts Center

By Park Yuna
Published : Aug 4, 2023 - 16:19       Updated : Aug 4, 2023 - 16:22
The LG Arts Center and LG Discovery Lab (LG Arts Center)
The LG Arts Center and LG Discovery Lab (LG Arts Center)

The LG Arts Center and LG Discovery Lab, designed by Tadao Ando Architect & Associates and Gansam, snatched the grand prize of the Seoul Architecture Awards 2023, according to the organizer on Thursday.

The building, located in Gangseo-gu, western Seoul, opened its doors to the public in October 2022. The LG Arts Center was relocated to the current space after 22 years in Gangnam, southern Seoul.

The architecture nestled in Seoul Botanic Park houses the LG Arts Center and LG Discovery Lab, featuring Japanese architect Tadao Ando’s tubular passage that diagonally runs through the ground floor of the LG Arts Center. The 10-meter-high tube has become the signature feature of the building, inviting people to take photographs at the spot.

The LG Arts Center and LG Discovery Lab (LG Arts Center)
The LG Arts Center and LG Discovery Lab (LG Arts Center)

Including the LG Arts Center and LG Discovery Lab that won the grand prize, a total of nine architectural works were selected as winners at the 41st edition of the architecture prize. The Seoul Mountain Climbing and Culture Center designed by Mihn Hyun-jun was awarded the special award chosen by residents of Seoul.

The awards ceremony will take place on Sept. 1. The exhibition that introduces the winning nine works will be held from September to October at the Seoul Hall of Urbanism and Architecture in Seoul.



By Park Yuna (yunapark@heraldcorp.com)
