[Herald Interview] Digitalization, green tech key areas for future cooperation

Digitalization of the manufacturing sector and green technology are potential areas for bilateral cooperation between South Korea and Indonesia for the countries' future growth, suggested Indonesian Ambassador to Korea Gandi Sulistiyanto as he wraps up his two-year mission in Seoul in September. He is set to leave the country for a new position as an elected member of Indonesia's Presidential Advisory Council, he said.
“I tried to actualize my priority to promote the digital and creative economy taking experience from Korea’s success,” said Sulistiyanto, who has focused on enhancing trade, industry, finance and investment to promote economic and cultural diplomacy with Korea since 2021. With over 40 years of business experience, Sulistiyanto has been a strong supporter of both economic and cultural diplomacy.
"Now, I will assist President (Joko) Widodo in exercising state administration powers with expertise and diverse perspectives, for effective governance and decision-making processes of Indonesia," he said.
Stepping up collaborations with Korean corporations such as Hyundai, Posco, LG and LX International, among others, will bring new potential, he said.
"Indonesia-Korea CEPA is a pivotal development that eliminates approximately 90 percent of tariffs, opening new doors for investment," he continued.
The Indonesia-Korea Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement entered into effect earlier in January, two years after the deal was signed on December 18, 2020 in Seoul.
Korea should diversify its food supply chain with imports of mango, banana, pineapple, prawn, crab and abalone, according to the outgoing ambassador.
"Indonesian mango is the best in the region," Sulistiyanto stressed, recommending activating Indonesia-Korea food supply chains to include quality import items from Indonesia to address food inflation issues in Korea.
"Korea has a lot of abalone. However, Indonesian abalone has demand in Korea," he said, citing his interactions with Korean buyers from Busan.
Regarding the Korea-Indonesia Business Forum set to be held in Jakarta in November, the ambassador said the event will provide opportunities for Korean companies wanting to expand their business in the Southeast Asian country, which has been gearing up a state project to relocate the capital.
"The new capital city offers huge opportunities to Korean companies," he said.
"Korean companies that would like to support the EV industry with after-sales services, the export-import of agricultural products and renewable energy can meet local partners at the forum in Jakarta."
Herald Corp., the parent company of The Korea Herald, plans to hold the Korea-Indonesia Business Forum in Indonesia's capital, to bring business and government leaders together to seek future cooperation.