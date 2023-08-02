[Herald Review] High-quality, realistic visual effects of ‘The Moon’ overcome banal plotline

After several attempts, the spaceship finally rises high in the sky. Despite small errors and an unfortunate accident losing two fellow spaceship crew members, the youngest and the most unprofessional astronaut inside the damaged spaceship pushes ahead with the mission to land on the moon. But will he be able to get back to Earth safely?

This kind of imaginative story taking place in outer space is nothing new to moviegoers these days, with moon-themed sci-fi movies from around the world such as “Interstellar” and “Gravity” having already hit screens. So what sets director Kim Yong-hwa’s new film, “The Moon,” apart from them? What's different is the incorporation of high-quality computer graphics and visual effects to offer the audience a realistic experience, as if they were stranded on the moon themselves.

The film is largely led by Sun-woo (Do Kyung-soo), the lone astronaut on the moon. After he is abandoned on the moon, he tries to fix the spaceship and communicate with his team on Earth, including the former head of the space center, Jae-kook (Sol Kyung-gu). NASA's main director, Moon-young (Kim Hee-ae), joins efforts to save this young Korean astronaut. But he has never driven a spaceship. Continued meteor showers threaten his survival.

While the audience is left with a very obvious ending, the realistic portrayal of the moon and the space center props have them holding their breath.