[Herald Interview] Do Kyung-soo says idol past helped his gravity-defying performance

Do Kyung-soo, the main vocalist of K-pop idol group EXO, said his idol background was especially helpful in playing an abandoned astronaut in “The Moon.”

“I have been doing choreography as a singer and I’m good at memorizing body movements in a short period of time. I personally think action sequences are like memorizing choreography, so it was very helpful to shoot action scenes using wires with movements like swimming in space,” Do said in an interview with The Korea Herald in Seoul on Monday.

He said the core strength and body balance gained from years of dancing had been a benefit to his overall acting. Do also had put his training to work in 2018’s “Swing Kids,” where he portrayed the main tap dancer.

Having debuted as an actor in 2014 in drama flick “Cart,” Do said he has always separated his idol and acting career, although many still focus on his idol background.

“I considered myself as an actor since my very first project ‘Cart,’ when I do the acting. It is an undeniable fact that I may have been receiving more offers thanks to my EXO background. Because of that, I think I try my hardest to not cause trouble or negatively impact fellow actors or staff,” the 30-year-old actor said.