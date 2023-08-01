Osstem Implant set to be delisted from Kosdaq in mid-August

Dental implant maker Osstem Implant said Tuesday the company is set to be delisted from the tech-heavy Kosdaq stock exchange on Aug. 14.

The bourse operator, the Korea Exchange, approved the delisting earlier in the day, Osstem said in a regulatory filing.

The company applied for voluntary delisting in late June following approval at a stockholders' meeting.

The firm's biggest shareholder -- a consortium of two private equity firms -- has been buying up Osstem shares through a tender offer since early this year.

The final stock sale period before the delisting will take place from Thursday to Aug. 11. (Yonhap)