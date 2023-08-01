 Back To Top
Business

Osstem Implant set to be delisted from Kosdaq in mid-August

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 1, 2023 - 20:49       Updated : Aug 1, 2023 - 20:51
The logo of Osstem Implant (Osstem Implant)
The logo of Osstem Implant (Osstem Implant)

Dental implant maker Osstem Implant said Tuesday the company is set to be delisted from the tech-heavy Kosdaq stock exchange on Aug. 14.

The bourse operator, the Korea Exchange, approved the delisting earlier in the day, Osstem said in a regulatory filing.

The company applied for voluntary delisting in late June following approval at a stockholders' meeting.

The firm's biggest shareholder -- a consortium of two private equity firms -- has been buying up Osstem shares through a tender offer since early this year.

The final stock sale period before the delisting will take place from Thursday to Aug. 11. (Yonhap)

