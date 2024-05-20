SK Ecoplant extends waste management service for Coupang

SK Ecoplant said Monday that it is extending its waste management service for Coupang Fulfillment Services, the logistics arm of Korean e-commerce giant Coupang.

SK Ecoplant has been offering an integrated waste management service using its WAYBLE circular platform that handles the collection and transportation of waste materials.

Under the new deal, the service will include connecting to final waste disposal facilities, which will allow Coupang to conduct a comprehensive analysis of its waste disposal process.

The service also supports administrative tasks such as vendor evaluations and payment settlements. It enables centralized management of waste-related information from multiple locations, with the help of a dashboard that provides a clear overview of related data.

“The integrated service aims not only to improve the efficiency of waste management but also to enhance corporate resource recycling across industries,” said Park Kyoung-il, CEO of SK Ecoplant.

WAYBLE circular officially launched its service in October 2022. Its key clients include more than 300 logistics and retail businesses.