K-water CEO shares tech knowhow at UN meeting

K-water CEO Yun Seog-dae (center) speaks during the 23rd UN HELP conference held in Bali, Indonesia, on Sunday. (K-water)

Korea Water Resources Corp. or K-water, CEO Yun Seog-dae recently attended a UN meeting to share the state-run agency’s technological know-how to tackle the water crisis.

According to the agency on Monday, Yun delivered a keynote speech at the UN’s High-level Experts and Leaders Panel on Water and Disaster (HELP) held in Bali, Indonesia, on Sunday.

HELP, convened in 2007, aims to discuss ways to bolster readiness for water-related disasters.

In his speech, Yun presented the agency’s three “super gap” technologies, including digital twin technology for dam basin management, AI-based water purification plants, and smart water management systems for the tap water supply. A video detailing these technologies garnered positive feedback, suggesting their feasibility as solutions for countries facing water management challenges.

Fatima Yasmin, vice president at Asia Development Bank, also joined a discussion session on technology cooperation with K-water. Both the World Bank and the World Meteorological Organization are also said to have shown keen interest in the possible partnership.

Other key technologies presented included: floating solar power, seawater desalination, green hydrogen, hydrothermal energy, tidal power, and ultrapure water.

"This HELP meeting is significant as it marks the first presentation of our three major super-gap technologies to a global audience of high-level water sector officials. Leveraging our international presence, we aim to contribute to global water solutions and facilitate the entry of domestic water technologies into overseas markets," Yun stated.

Meanwhile, Yun was appointed an official member at the 22nd UN HELP meeting in November 2023, marking his contributions to international water issue solutions through the Asia Water Council.