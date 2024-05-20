'The Glory' screenwriter Kim Eun-sook returns with new Netflix series

In this photo distributed by Netflix on Monday, Kim Woo-bin (left) and Bae Suzy pose for a photo. (Netflix)

Top Korean screenwriter Kim Eun-sook will return with a new romance series featuring Kim Woo-bin and Bae Suzy.

Netflix will stream the 12-part fantasy romantic comedy series "All The Love You Wish For," (working title) starring Kim Woo-bin, Bae Suzy, Ahn Eun-jin and Noh Sang-Hyun, according to the global streaming service Monday. The series is helmed by Lee Byoung-heon, who directed the Netflix comedy series "Chicken Nugget" (2024), "Extreme Job" (2019) and JTBC romance series "Be Melodramatic" (2019).

The series' release date has yet to be fixed.

The series revolves around Ga-young (played by Bae), a young woman who encounters a genie (played by Kim Woo-bin), who has been trapped in a lamp for over a thousand years. The story follows Ga-young as she formulates a plan to make three wishes to the genie.

Ahn Eun-jin, who starred in MBC's hit romance series "My Dearest" (2023), will take on the supporting role of the enigmatic Mi-joo, while Noh, known for his lead role in Disney+ original "Soundtrack #2," will play a wealthy landlord who frequently clashes with the genie.

The series sees star screenwriter Kim Eun-sook returning to a romance series in six years.

Widely regarded as one of the leading TV romance series writers in the country, Kim penned some of the most successful romance K-drama series such as "Mr. Sunshine," (2018) "Guardian: The Lonely and Great God" (2016) and "Descendants of the Sun" (2016).

Last year, Kim made her thriller debut with the mega-hit Netflix original series, "The Glory."

Meanwhile, the upcoming drama series also marks actor Kim Woo-bin and Bae's reunion in a series. They starred in KBS' 20-part romance series, "Uncontrollably Fond," in 2016.