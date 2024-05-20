Doosan Robotics sets up Europe headquarters in Germany

Doosan Robotics announced Monday the establishment of its European branch, Doosan Robotics Europe, in Dusseldorf, Germany, aiming to expand its sales channels and respond more effectively to local demand.

Doosan Robotics Europe will collaborate with system integrators and dealers in major European markets, including Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Italy. This new branch will promote and sell automation solutions that are particularly sought after in Europe.

These solutions include palletizing, which automates the sorting and stacking of goods onto pallets to streamline logistics and warehouse operations; machine tending, which involves the automation of loading and unloading machines to enhance efficiency and precision in manufacturing processes; and welding, which provides advanced robotic solutions to improve quality and consistency in metal fabrication.

In addition to the new branch in Germany, Doosan Robotics is also setting up a service center in Heerhugowaard, Netherlands. This center aims to provide comprehensive after-sales services, including installing and retrieving collaborative robots, often called cobots, and replacing parts.

“We’re gearing up to launch the P-series, a new line of cobots for palletizing tasks in logistics, in the second half of the year and will be focusing our marketing and sales efforts on North America and Europe, where there’s a high demand for advanced, mid-load collaborative robots,” said an official from Doosan Robotics.

“Our plan is to expand our sales network to over 100 channels by year-end, tailor solutions to meet local customer needs, and establish a solid service infrastructure for customers.”

On May 9, Doosan Robotics reported a first-quarter operating loss of 6.9 billion won ($5.1 million), up from a 4.5 billion won loss the previous year due to increased marketing expenses in North America. However, sales rose by 3.1 percent to 10.9 billion won, driven by increased cobot demand.

Earlier this month at the Automate 2024 exhibition in Chicago, Doosan Robotics introduced the P Series of palletizing cobots. This series features the industry’s highest payload capacity of 30 kilograms and a working radius of 2,030 millimeters, which means it can carry heavier loads and reach further than any other robots in its class.