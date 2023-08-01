Peru looks for new era of bilateral ties with Korea

Peruvian Ambassador Paul Duclos speaks during a Peru Independence Day ceremony in Korea at the Four Seasons Hotel in Seoul on Thursday. (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald)

The Peruvian Embassy is looking to upgrade bilateral ties with South Korea, as the two countries commemorate the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations this year.

Speaking at a ceremony held to mark the country's 202nd Independence Day on Thursday, Peruvian Ambassador Paul Duclos said the two countries built bonds through the signing of the free trade agreement in 2011 and the establishment of a strategic partnership in 2012.

Such formal partnerships have been driving forces behind growing cooperation in technology, economic development, environmental protection, social inclusion, information and communication technology, defense security and health services, he said.

Peru-Korea trade has doubled since the FTA took effect in 2011.