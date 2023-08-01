 Back To Top
National

Peru looks for new era of bilateral ties with Korea

By Sanjay Kumar
Published : Aug 1, 2023 - 12:08       Updated : Aug 1, 2023 - 12:08
Peruvian Ambassador Paul Duclos speaks during a Peru Independence Day ceremony in Korea at the Four Seasons Hotel in Seoul on Thursday. (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald)
Peruvian Ambassador Paul Duclos speaks during a Peru Independence Day ceremony in Korea at the Four Seasons Hotel in Seoul on Thursday. (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald)

The Peruvian Embassy is looking to upgrade bilateral ties with South Korea, as the two countries commemorate the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations this year.

Speaking at a ceremony held to mark the country's 202nd Independence Day on Thursday, Peruvian Ambassador Paul Duclos said the two countries built bonds through the signing of the free trade agreement in 2011 and the establishment of a strategic partnership in 2012.

Such formal partnerships have been driving forces behind growing cooperation in technology, economic development, environmental protection, social inclusion, information and communication technology, defense security and health services, he said.

Peru-Korea trade has doubled since the FTA took effect in 2011.

Artists perform a traditional Peruvian dance during the reception of Peru's 202nd Independence Day celebrations at the Four Seasons Hotel in Seoul on July 27. (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald)
Artists perform a traditional Peruvian dance during the reception of Peru’s 202nd Independence Day celebrations at the Four Seasons Hotel in Seoul on July 27. (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald)

The two countries also signed the Korea-Peru Agreement for air services between and beyond their respective territories on April 18.

Peru's relations with Korea are "destined to grow in the future," said Duclos.

B.A.P Union, a training ship for the Peruvian navy, will grace the shores of Busan from Sept. 10-14, Duclos told The Korea Herald. The tall ship, a traditional sailing vessel, is one of the largest training ships in Latin America.

He also highlighted joint efforts in producing multipurpose ships, navy patrols and training airplanes, as well as developing training programs across all military levels to reinforce military capabilities.

Peru’s Independence Day, which falls on July 28, commemorates Peru’s liberation from Spanish rule in 1821.



By Sanjay Kumar (sanjaykumar@heraldcorp.com)
