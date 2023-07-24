[Korea Quiz] When in Korea, ‘bang’ it!

Find the correct answer at the bottom of this page.

In the 1990s, many specialized entertainment bang emerged in South Korea, offering various forms of entertainment and services to guests.

Different types of bang existed, each catering to specific interests and activities. Video bang, a type of business where one could rent a movie title and a private viewing space, enjoyed great popularity.

Norae bang, or karaoke establishments equipped with a vast collection of songs, microphones and audiovisual equipment, were once almost ubiquitous in Seoul's streets, catering to a public with a fervent love for singing.

PC bang are establishments filled with rows of computers and equipped with ultra-fast internet connections, allowing people to play multiplayer games or access the internet for a fee. Despite the name, "PC bang," the area rented out is not an individual room but rather a desktop station in an open-plan space.

Answer: (a)