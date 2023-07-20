 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
koreainvestment-pension
Life&Style

Cartoonists say govt. order for ‘Black Rubber Shoes’ is not enough

By Hwang Joo-young
Published : Jul 20, 2023 - 17:47       Updated : Jul 20, 2023 - 17:47
A scene from the
A scene from the "Black Rubber Shoes" movie released in 2022 (Saehan Production)

A group of comics and cartoon artists raised concerns Thursday over the government’s recent corrective order aimed at handling the “Black Rubber Shoes” incident, saying that it lacks any power to hold the publisher responsible.

The Artist Lee Yoo-young Incident Task Force said Thursday through a statement they “welcome the corrective order as it confirms the ‘Black Rubber Shoes’ contract was unfair.” However, the group is worried that the order lacks validity.

“Black Rubber Shoes” is a cartoon series originally created by Lee Yoo-young and his brother Lee Woo-jin. The two brothers signed a contract with the publishing house Hyungseul, which took a share of the cartoon's copyright.

The task force, which was formed after Lee Yoo-young died by suicide in March, explained that the government’s order will do little to correct or effectively regulate the publisher's misconduct, as it only imposes fines of 5 million won ($3,955) and a three-year ban on bidding for government business projects.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism released the corrective order Monday, ordering Hyungseul to pay the brothers a fair amount of the profits the publishing house earned and grant them copyright royalties of any secondary works of “Black Rubber Shoes.”

The task force added that the corrective order had no mention of any "obstruction to creative activities" on the part of Hyungseul, a key point the group had emphasized when reporting the “Black Rubber Shoes” incident to the Culture Ministry.

The task force explained that such an omission may create precedence for other business contractors to overlook any obstruction of artists’ creative activities as non-illicit matters.

In 2019, Hyungseul, the publisher of “Black Rubber Shoes,” sued Lee Yoo-young and his brother for publishing “Black Rubber Shoes” content without agreement from the company.

According to reports, Lee Yoo-young struggled amid the legal disputes with the publisher, which also obstructed him from continuing any secondary works of “Black Rubber Shoes.”

“The ‘Black Rubber shoes’ incident remains far from over, as Cartoonist Lee Woo-jin and the bereaved family still cannot continue (to produce) any secondary works (of ‘Black Rubber Shoes’)," said the Artist Lee Yoo-young Incident Task Force.



By Hwang Joo-young (flylikekite@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
LG그룹
지나쌤

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114