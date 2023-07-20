[Today’s K-pop] The Boyz to return next month: report

The Boyz is set to bring out a new album on Aug. 7, according to a local media report on Thursday.
Agency IST Entertainment confirmed the news following the report, adding that it will be the band’s second studio album.
Its last album was the eighth EP “Be Awake,” which came out in February and topped the iTunes top albums chart in 11 regions. Main track “Roar” was No. 1 on its top songs chart in four and won first place four times in television music chart shows.
Its first LP was “Reveal” that came out 3 1/2 years ago.
In the meantime, the 11-member act is in the middle of its second international tour titled “Zeneration.” It kicked off with a concert in Seoul in May and will continue in Singapore on Thursday before bringing the band to Jakarta, Indonesia on July 29.
Zerobaseone hits Oricon chart at No. 2 with debut EP
Its debut EP “Youth In The Shade” also was No. 3 on its digital album ranking, according to the chart published on Wednesday. It sold more than 62,000 units in Japan last week, tallied Oricon.
The mini album sold over 1.24 million units on the first day, becoming the first-ever million-selling debut album from a K-pop act, and logged 1.82 million in the first week.
The nonet already picked up two trophies in television music chart shows with the title track “In Bloom,” and will host a fan concert in Seoul next month.
BTS’ V to debut solo in Q3: report
He has been putting together the album since last year, it added.
Label Big Hit Music only said that it will make an announcement when the timeline is finalized, following the report.
He will be the last member of the septet to release a solo album, but has dropped a series of solo songs including “4 O’Clock,” “Winter Bear” and “Blue and Gray.” He placed three solo singles “Stigma,” “Singularity” and “Inner Child” atop Billboard’s digital song sales chart and “Christmas Tree” at No. 79 on Billboard’s Hot 100 last year. “Christmas Tree” is the theme song for drama “Our Beloved Summer” and is the first original soundtrack from Korea to enter the main singles chart.
Itzy shares episodes from making EP in short film
Itzy gave fans a peek into the makings of its seventh EP in a documentary film, the first episode of which was aired on Wednesday.
Cameras followed the five members as they worked on the EP “Kill My Doubt” – from practicing at a studio and shooting the jacket album to recording B-side track “Cake” and filming the music video for the song.
The members also talked about the upcoming mini album, saying how it is full of their own stories and is perfect for summer.
“Bet On Me” was dropped in advance on July 3 and the music video garnered 10 million views on YouTube as of Tuesday.
EP “Kill My Doubt” will be fully unveiled on July 31 and the group will hold a showcase in Seoul that will be broadcast live as well.
By Hwang You-mee
(glamazon@heraldcorp.com)