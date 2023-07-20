[Today’s K-pop] The Boyz to return next month: report

(Credit: IST Entertainment)

The Boyz is set to bring out a new album on Aug. 7, according to a local media report on Thursday. Agency IST Entertainment confirmed the news following the report, adding that it will be the band’s second studio album. Its last album was the eighth EP “Be Awake,” which came out in February and topped the iTunes top albums chart in 11 regions. Main track “Roar” was No. 1 on its top songs chart in four and won first place four times in television music chart shows. Its first LP was “Reveal” that came out 3 1/2 years ago. In the meantime, the 11-member act is in the middle of its second international tour titled “Zeneration.” It kicked off with a concert in Seoul in May and will continue in Singapore on Thursday before bringing the band to Jakarta, Indonesia on July 29. Zerobaseone hits Oricon chart at No. 2 with debut EP

(Credit: WakeOne Entertainment)



Rookie boy band Zerobaseone entered Oricon’s weekly album ranking at No. 2, only 10 days since its debut, said agency WakeOne Entertainment on Thursday. Rookie boy band Zerobaseone entered Oricon’s weekly album ranking at No. 2, only 10 days since its debut, said agency WakeOne Entertainment on Thursday. Its debut EP “Youth In The Shade” also was No. 3 on its digital album ranking, according to the chart published on Wednesday. It sold more than 62,000 units in Japan last week, tallied Oricon. The mini album sold over 1.24 million units on the first day, becoming the first-ever million-selling debut album from a K-pop act, and logged 1.82 million in the first week. The nonet already picked up two trophies in television music chart shows with the title track “In Bloom,” and will host a fan concert in Seoul next month. BTS’ V to debut solo in Q3: report

(Credit: Cartier)



V of BTS will bring out his first solo album in the third quarter, according to a local media report on Thursday. V of BTS will bring out his first solo album in the third quarter, according to a local media report on Thursday. He has been putting together the album since last year, it added. Label Big Hit Music only said that it will make an announcement when the timeline is finalized, following the report. He will be the last member of the septet to release a solo album, but has dropped a series of solo songs including “4 O’Clock,” “Winter Bear” and “Blue and Gray.” He placed three solo singles “Stigma,” “Singularity” and “Inner Child” atop Billboard’s digital song sales chart and “Christmas Tree” at No. 79 on Billboard’s Hot 100 last year. “Christmas Tree” is the theme song for drama “Our Beloved Summer” and is the first original soundtrack from Korea to enter the main singles chart. Itzy shares episodes from making EP in short film

(Credit: JYP Entertainment)