 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
LG그룹
Entertainment

Brave Girls rebranded as BB Girls, to drop new album early next month

By Hong Yoo
Published : Jul 20, 2023 - 15:06       Updated : Jul 20, 2023 - 15:06
BB Girls (Warner Music Korea)
BB Girls (Warner Music Korea)

BB Girls, formerly known as Brave Girls, are returning with a new album on Aug. 3.

The group’s agency Warner Music Korea released a poster announcing the group’s comeback on its official social media accounts on Wednesday.

In the photos, the BB Girls members exuded charisma, radiating confidence and intensity. This was in stark contrast to the refreshing mood of the band's last mini-album “Summer Queen.”

This is the first time the group is releasing an album under a new name and agency.

All four members — Minyoung, Yujeong, Yuna and Eunji -- rose to stardom as Brave Girls in 2021 with their 2017 single “Rollin.’” That year, the song soared back up the charts, four years after its release.

Brave Girls disbanded earlier this year in February, as the members decided to part ways with their label Brave Entertainment upon expiry of their seven-year exclusive contracts.

In late April, all four members of Brave Girls signed with Warner Music Korea and rebranded themselves as BB Girls.

“We are grateful to be able to continue our journey together with our fans, as we’ve joined a new agency. We hope to make good memories together. We exist because of our fans,” said Minyoung in an interview with PMK magazine published on Wednesday prior to the group’s comeback.



By Hong Yoo (yoohong@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
LG그룹
피터빈트

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114