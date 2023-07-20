Brave Girls rebranded as BB Girls, to drop new album early next month

BB Girls, formerly known as Brave Girls, are returning with a new album on Aug. 3.

The group’s agency Warner Music Korea released a poster announcing the group’s comeback on its official social media accounts on Wednesday.

In the photos, the BB Girls members exuded charisma, radiating confidence and intensity. This was in stark contrast to the refreshing mood of the band's last mini-album “Summer Queen.”

This is the first time the group is releasing an album under a new name and agency.

All four members — Minyoung, Yujeong, Yuna and Eunji -- rose to stardom as Brave Girls in 2021 with their 2017 single “Rollin.’” That year, the song soared back up the charts, four years after its release.

Brave Girls disbanded earlier this year in February, as the members decided to part ways with their label Brave Entertainment upon expiry of their seven-year exclusive contracts.

In late April, all four members of Brave Girls signed with Warner Music Korea and rebranded themselves as BB Girls.

“We are grateful to be able to continue our journey together with our fans, as we’ve joined a new agency. We hope to make good memories together. We exist because of our fans,” said Minyoung in an interview with PMK magazine published on Wednesday prior to the group’s comeback.