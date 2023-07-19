 Back To Top
National

Elementary teacher takes own life in classroom

By Park Jun-hee
Published : Jul 19, 2023 - 20:35       Updated : Jul 19, 2023 - 20:35

An elementary teacher at a school in Seochu-gu, southern Seoul, took their own life in a classroom, the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education said late Wednesday.

The teacher, whose identity has been withheld, reportedly killed themselves before school started in the morning, according to reports.

It added that students have not yet been informed about their teacher’s death, citing the potential for emotional damage. No students witnessed the scene, the education office added.

The education office added that police are currently investigating the case to determine the time of death.

It added that no suicide note was found at the scene, declining to further comment on the issue.



By Park Jun-hee (junheee@heraldcorp.com)
