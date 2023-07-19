Ichillin’ ready for summer takeover with new album

Ichillin' introduces its 2nd EP "I'm on It!" during a press conference in Seoul on Wed. (KM Entertainment)

K-pop girl group Ichillin’ is back with a new album, ready to take the music scene by storm this summer.

Ichillin’ dropped its second mini album “I’m on It!” on Wednesday, which comes two months after the group’s fifth digital single “Siren.”

Ichillin’ made its debut on Sept. 8, 2021, with the digital single “Got’ya.”

The group consists of seven members — Chowon, Yeju, Chaerin, Joonie, Jackie, E.Ji and Jiyoon.

The energetic album is led by the title track “Kick-start.”

The title track is of the high teen rock genre, delivering funky guitar riffs and incorporated sounds of a motorcycle engine turning on in its melody.

“The choreography of the title track is very powerful. The highlight dance move is intertwining our arms above our heads and then spreading them wide as if riding an airplane,” said E.Ji, the leader of the group, during a press conference on Wednesday in Seoul.

In the music video for “Kick-start,” the singers are styled as high school girls in a classroom setting.

“It’s the first time that we present a new album in summer. We really wanted to do a song that reminds the listeners of a specific season so we were very satisfied when we first heard our title track,” said Yeju.

“When I first heard this track, it seemed to me like an original soundtrack from a cartoon. It also reminds me of surfing on a beach,” said Joonie.

The album carries four other tracks including “Meme,” “Draw,” “Alarm” and “Siren.”

“Jiyoon and I took part in writing the lyrics to the sidetrack ‘Draw’ and it was the first time that we’ve done that,” said Joonie.

While Ichillin’ channeled the image of girl crushes with its previous single “Siren,” this time the girls turned into summer divas, hoping to drive away the heat with their bright songs.

“Through this album, we hope to garner popularity so we can go on a world tour. I really want to perform in Los Angeles where our members Joonie and Jackie are from,” said Chowon.

Ichillin’ hinted that they are already preparing for a new album that is expected to be released in the near future.