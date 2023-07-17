KTO to showcase K-tourism roadshow in New York

The K-tourism Roadshow event showcasing Korea's traditional and contemporary culture will be hosted in New York from Wednesday to Saturday, the Korea Tourism Organization announced Monday.

The event has been strategically organized in New York with the aim to generate interest among global travelers to visit the peninsula, while also commemorating the 70th anniversary of the South Korea-US alliance, the KTO said.

As part of the event, the tourism agency will hold a session dubbed “Celebrate Korea at Rockefeller Center,” where Korean fashion, beauty and wellness will be on display. Korean tourism content and landmarks to visit will also be introduced, including Cheong Wa Dae, the former presidential office.

The tourism agency will also be hosting dance events spontaneously at destinations throughout Manhattan with local K-pop communities. A “Dance to Korea” dance competition is to be held in Times Square.

On the second day of the event, the tourism agency will host a conference inviting over 200 officials from the US tourism industry to discuss tourism, which had been on hold during the pandemic. Korean chef Kim Dae-ik from the Michelin-starred restaurant Jungsik will host a talk show under the theme of Korean food, and Korean dance group 1Million is set to perform.

Descendants of Korean War veterans, as well as Alexander Campagna and Andrea Campagna, a couple who took in a large group of Korean tourists during heavy snowfall last year, will attend the conference, the tourism agency said.

“We will do our best to keep up with increased global recognition and interest in Korean culture through the event, which will work to improve the long-lasting friendship between the two countries." said KTO CEO Kim Jang-sil.