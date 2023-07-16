BTS' Jungkook tops US, Japan charts with 'Seven'

BTS' Jungkook has topped US and Japanese music charts with his new solo song "Seven."

Following its release on Friday, "Seven (feat. Latto)" soared straight to Spotify's Daily Top Song Global Chart, becoming the first K-pop solo song to enter the chart at No. 1.

Spotify, the world's biggest streaming music platform, said the song took the top place with 15,995,378 streams in just a day, an all-time high set by a new release.

Along with "Seven," the tune's instrumental version also placed at No. 65 on the Daily Top Song Global, while Jungkook's recently released solo songs "Still With You" and "My You" each logged No. 54 and No. 113, respectively, on the scale.

The singer also dominated the Japanese music scene with his new song. Oricon, the nation's biggest music sales provider, said the clean version and explicit version of "Seven" each nabbed the first and second spots of its Daily Digital Single Ranking with release, while the instrumental version followed up on No. 4.

In less than a day from its release at 1 p.m. on Friday, the single peaked at No. 1 on iTunes Top Song charts in 106 regions, including the US, the UK, France and Germany.

Locally, it took around 11 hours for the song to clinch the top spot on Melon's Top 100 chart, the shortest time for a male solo artist to mark the feat.

Jungkook, the youngest member of the seven-piece band, officially came out solo with "Seven," his first record dropped solely under his name.

Following the song's release, he showcased it for the first time at GMA 2023 Summer Concert Series on Friday.

At the live music event, which took place at New York's Central Park, Jungkook took the stage as the show's opener and performed "Seven," another of his solo songs, "Euphoria," and BTS' phenomenal summer anthem "Dynamite."

Due to bad weather conditions, his performances were pre-taped and aired via TV.

Appearing on the show for a live interview, Jungkook consoled fans who may have been disappointed.

"It's a shame since I've been looking forward to showcasing a smash performance with the great energies from my fans," he said, adding, "But I could complete the performances thanks to Army (BTS' official fandom name). Today isn't the only day, so please look forward to more to come."

BTS members have been launching their solo albums in order since the band put an indefinite hold on its group activity in June 2022. Jungkook is the sixth member to come out solo, following J-Hope, Jin, RM, Jimin and Suga.

Prior to the latest release, the 25-year-old singer has already demonstrated his solo power with various special and collaborative projects.

In June 2022, Jungkook featured in Charlie Puth's "Left and Right," with which he made his Billboard Hot 100 solo debut at No. 22.

In November, he dropped the 2022 FIFA World Cup song, "Dreamers," becoming the first Korean artist ever to sing a World Cup theme song and perform at the game's opening ceremony held outside of South Korea.

With "Left and Right," "Dreamers," and another solo song "Stay Alive," he earned a Guinness World Record for amassing a billion accumulated streams on Spotify in the shortest time for a K-pop male solo artist.