Solo debut with 'Seven' motivates BTS’ Jungkook to continue enhancing musical skills

BTS’ Jungkook finally made his official solo debut on Friday, with his first solo single, “Seven.”

This solo debut comes a decade after Jungkook made his debut in the music scene as a member of K-pop sensation BTS back in 2013.

“Through this single, I showed a new facet of myself that has never been shown better. The single is an addictive song that can be enjoyed easily by anyone. The first time I heard the song, I immediately thought, ‘I need to do this. This is it.’ I don’t easily get hooked on a song, but I did with this one. I could picture myself performing it,” Jungkook said, introducing his single to local reporters through a pre-recorded video on Friday.

“Seven” is of the UK garage genre composed with an addictive melody and the sound of an acoustic guitar, which accentuates Jungkook's mellow vocals.

“The rhythm, sound and mood of ‘Seven’ is very unique. The electronic rhythm in it makes it a perfect summer song that I hope to enjoy with a lot of people this summer,” said Jungkook.

“The single sings about wanting to always be with one's loved one from Monday to Sunday -- seven days a week -- just like the title of the song itself. It is a passionate love serenade," he said.

Many renowned artists took part in Jungkook’s first project as a solo artist including two music producers with Grammy awards, Andrew Watt and Cirkut.

American rapper Latto also took part in this project by featuring on the single.

“Latto infused her personal music style into the single well, making the track sound more attractive,” said Jungkook.

Korean actress Han So-hee also starred in the music video for the single, which surpassed 1 million views on YouTube within just 10 minutes of its release.

“I really contemplated how to make ‘Seven’ enjoyable for many people. ‘Seven’ is of a genre that I’ve never tried before. Even the process of bringing up this single was new to me. There was a lot to learn when I started recording. I now have a new goal of wanting to digest music better. I will give great concerts and performances with this single, so please look forward to them,” said Jungkook.

Jungkook is set to perform the single for the first time on stage at Central Park in New York on Friday as part of its performance at the “2023 Summer Concert Series,” a summer concert hosted by ABC television network in the US.