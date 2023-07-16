9 dead, 9 injured in the submerged underpass

A submerged public bus is salvaged on Sunday from the Gungpyeong 2 underpass in Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province, which was flooded largely due to the nearby Miho River's bank collapse. (Yonhap)

At least nine people have died in a flooded underpass in Oseong-eup, Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province, as of Sunday afternoon. Fire authorities are continuing drainage operations to search for the missing.

At around 8 a.m. Sunday, fire authorities found the body of a woman in her 70s on a bus, as well as the bodies of four others who have yet to be identified. Another body was found near the entrance to the underpass at around 8:50 a.m.

Two more bodies were found in the afternoon as of 2 p.m., as rescue operations were still underway.

The first death was reported Saturday, shortly after the tunnel flooded.

Also on Sunday, a vehicle was found 50 meters away from the underpass entrance, but no passenger was found.

The Gungpyeong 2 underpass tunnel became submerged at around 8:40 a.m. Saturday as a nearby river bank collapsed due to heavy rains. Water flooded into the underpass within minutes, and about 15 vehicles, including a public bus, became trapped in the four-lane tunnel. The exact number of people who were inside the tunnel is still unclear.

The number of casualties is expected to increase, as 11 people were reported missing after the incident. Surveillance camera footage near the road showed more than 10 vehicles moving toward the underpass, but they were not seen leaving the tunnel.

The total length of the Gungpyeong 2 underpass is 685 meters. The underpass is estimated to be filled with about 60,000 metric tons of water, according to fire authorities. A large pump has worked to drain about 30,000 liters of water per minute since Saturday.

The operation, however, slowed down due to an inflow of muddy water from the nearby Miho River, fire authorities said.

Muddy water inside the flooded tunnel hampered the immediate rescue operation Saturday, authorities said.

Seo Jung-il, the chief of the Cheongju Seobu Fire Station, said that the drainage operation has been accelerated since Sunday morning, draining about 80,000 liters of water per minute.

Fire authorities secured a small vacant space above the surface of the water by stacking sandbags around the underpass throughout the night, and four divers launched the first internal search at around 5:55 a.m. About 30 divers were dispatched to the scene and are taking turns to search for the missing, according to fire authorities.

Lee Seok-sik, head of the Road Management Office in North Chungcheong Province, played down the possibility of any breathing space remaining inside the submerged tunnel or vehicles Sunday.

"The Gungpyeong 2 underpass has a rectangular box-shaped structure, which means it is unlikely to have any air pockets," he said in a briefing.