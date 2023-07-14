 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
우리은행
KIS
National

Heavy rains to pour over Korea throughout weekend

By Park Jun-hee
Published : Jul 14, 2023 - 17:26       Updated : Jul 14, 2023 - 17:26
Jamsu Bridge in Seoul is closed Friday morning due to the Han River’s rising water level. (Yonhap)
Jamsu Bridge in Seoul is closed Friday morning due to the Han River’s rising water level. (Yonhap)

Heavy rain, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, is expected to continue over the weekend, with flight operations likely to be canceled or delayed.

The Korea Meteorological Administration forecast heavy rain of as much as 50 to 100 millimeters per hour in the North and South Chungcheong provinces and North Jeolla Province from late Friday night. More than 400 millimeters of rain is forecast for the two areas through Saturday.

In particular, the country is expected to be shrouded in a strong downpour from Friday night to Saturday morning, as a powerful Mongolian cyclone is nearing, which is likely to bring more rainfall across the country.

Torrential rains are to continue Saturday, covering the southern Gyeonggi Province, inland areas of southern Gangwon Province, the mountains of Gangwon Province, the North and South Chungcheong provinces, the South and North Jeolla provinces and North Gyeongsang Province.

The KMA also informed residents here to closely monitor volatile weather conditions and keep up with the latest weather forecasts.

Meanwhile, airport operations could be affected, as severe weather is expected to affect most of the country over the weekend.

According to Korea Airports Corp., 65 flights had already been canceled nationwide due to the weather conditions as of Friday at 3 p.m.



By Park Jun-hee (junheee@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe
피터빈트

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114