Rescuers desperately trying to reach people trapped in flooded tunnel

The submerged scene of Gungpyeong 2 Underpass in Cheongju, North Chungcheong on Thursday. (Yonhap)

An underpass has been flooded by water overflowing from the Miho River in Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province, rescue workers said Saturday.

The number of people trapped in the tunnel is unclear. As of 9 p.m. police said 11 people have been reported missing, and confirmed 15 vehicles including a public bus to be trapped in the underpass.

Gungpyeong 2 Underpass in Osong-eup was submerged around 8:40 a.m. Saturday after the banks of the river collapsed and water flooded into the four-lane tunnel.

The rescuers from Korea Fire Agency have so far found one body at the scene, as well as nine survivors who clung onto guardrails around the tunnel.