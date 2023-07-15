 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
우리은행
KIS
National

In photos: Scenes of flooding in South Korea

By Korea Herald
Published : Jul 15, 2023 - 20:10       Updated : Jul 15, 2023 - 21:44

At least 22 people have died, and another 14 are reported missing as heavy rain triggered landslides and flash flooding in South Korea on Saturday.

Casualties are expected to increase, as officials are still attempting to confirm the number of people affected after 19 vehicles were reported submerged and isolated in a flooded underground roadway in the central town of Osong.

A rescue operation is under way on a submerged underground road in the central city of Cheongju on July 15, 2023. At least 19 vehicles, including a passenger bus, are feared to have been submerged. (Yonhap)
A rescue operation is under way on a submerged underground road in the central city of Cheongju on July 15, 2023. At least 19 vehicles, including a passenger bus, are feared to have been submerged. (Yonhap)
Officials said it was unclear how many people were trapped in the flooded underground roadway.
Officials said it was unclear how many people were trapped in the flooded underground roadway.
Firefighters conduct rescue operations in a village hit by a landslide in the southeastern county of Yecheon on Saturday.
Firefighters conduct rescue operations in a village hit by a landslide in the southeastern county of Yecheon on Saturday.
Rescuers evacuate residents on a flooded street in the central city of Gongju on Saturday, in this photo provided by a reader. (Yonhap)
Rescuers evacuate residents on a flooded street in the central city of Gongju on Saturday, in this photo provided by a reader. (Yonhap)
Manharu, a pavilion in Gongsanseong Fortress, Historic Site No. 12, is submerged by torrential rain in the central city of Gongju on Saturday in this photo provided by the city government.(Yonhap)
Manharu, a pavilion in Gongsanseong Fortress, Historic Site No. 12, is submerged by torrential rain in the central city of Gongju on Saturday in this photo provided by the city government.(Yonhap)



By Korea Herald (khnews@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
LG그룹
소아쌤

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114