In photos: Scenes of flooding in South Korea

At least 22 people have died, and another 14 are reported missing as heavy rain triggered landslides and flash flooding in South Korea on Saturday.
Casualties are expected to increase, as officials are still attempting to confirm the number of people affected after 19 vehicles were reported submerged and isolated in a flooded underground roadway in the central town of Osong.
A rescue operation is under way on a submerged underground road in the central city of Cheongju on July 15, 2023. At least 19 vehicles, including a passenger bus, are feared to have been submerged. (Yonhap)
Officials said it was unclear how many people were trapped in the flooded underground roadway.
Firefighters conduct rescue operations in a village hit by a landslide in the southeastern county of Yecheon on Saturday.
Rescuers evacuate residents on a flooded street in the central city of Gongju on Saturday, in this photo provided by a reader. (Yonhap)
Manharu, a pavilion in Gongsanseong Fortress, Historic Site No. 12, is submerged by torrential rain in the central city of Gongju on Saturday in this photo provided by the city government.(Yonhap)