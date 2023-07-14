Kia's India plant manufactures 1m vehicles in 4 years

Managing director and CEO of Kia India, Park Tae-jin (sixth from right), Minister for Industries, Infrastructure, Investment and Commerce Gudivada Amarnath (seventh from right) and Minister of Finance and Planning Buggana Rajendranath Reddy (sixth from left) pose for a photo with other executives and officials to celebrate the rollout of the 1 millionth car at Kia India’s manufacturing plant in Anantapur, India, Thursday. (Hyundai Motor Group)

Kia’s manufacturing plant located in Anantapur, India, celebrated the manufacturing of its 1 millionth vehicle after four years on Thursday.

Since setting up production in India in 2019, Kia has produced some 532,450 units of the compact SUV Seltos, accounting for the majority of those made there. Other vehicles produced there include 332,450 of compact SUV Sonet, 120,516 Carens and 14,574 of the Carnival minivan.

At a ceremony celebrating the plant’s manufacturing milestone, executives and Indian government officials including Kia India's managing director and CEO Park Tae-jin, Minister for Industries, Infrastructure, Investment and Commerce Gudivada Amarnath and Minister of Finance and Planning Buggana Rajendranath Reddy were in attendance.

The 1 millionth vehicle produced was the new Seltos model, which is the first vehicle developed by Kia since the company’s rebranding effort to emphasize sustainable mobility solutions.