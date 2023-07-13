[Graphic News] BTS boasts most loyal fanbase in music: survey

The K-pop sensation BTS enjoys the most loyal fanbase based on how far its supporters are willing to travel, a survey by a US travel information site showed.

Upgraded Points released the results of its poll titled, “How Far Would You Travel to See Your Favorite Artist?” on its website, based on answers from 3,200 American music fans.

On the website’s 100-point loyalty index, BTS scored 88.4 points to lead all artists. The score was based on survey questions that included how far fans would travel and how much they would spend to see their favorite acts.

According to the poll, BTS fans were willing to travel an average of 3,283 kilometers.

The late Michael Jackson, dubbed the King of Pop, finished second in the loyalty rankings at 76.8 points, followed by Elton John at 66.4 points and Lady Gaga at 63.3 points. (Yonhap)