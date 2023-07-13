North Korea's newest smartphone 'Samtaesong 8' mirrors Samsung Galaxy phones

A new North Korean smartphone bearing a resemblance to Samsung smartphones called the Samtaesong 8 was recently featured on the North's state-run Korean Central Television.

The phone made its first appearance in a program that promoted the proper and safe usage of smartphones.

According to the North's Korean dictionary, "samtaesong" refers to the "three bright stars" - North Korean founder Kim Il-sung, his wife Kim Jong-suk and his son Kim Jong-il - of their alleged armed resistance against Japanese occupation.

The Samtaesong8 features an exterior design similar to smartphones manufactured by South Korea's Samsung Electronics or China's Huawei. It has dual cameras on the back and one on the front.

While other North Korean smartphone models such as the Pyongyang Touch and Arirang have been reported by the media, the Samtaesong 8 is a new addition.

It has not been confirmed whether the Samtaesong 8 is manufactured in North Korea or imported from China.

Smartphones in North Korea do not have internet access other than the North Korean intranet which can be accessed through a SIM card.

The KCTV advised North Korean viewers to wait 1 to 2 seconds before answering a phone call to avoid electromagnetic waves, adjust the brightness for the eyes, and limit children's screen time.