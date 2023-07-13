Yoon vows support for Ukraine reconstruction with Poland

WARSAW -- President Yoon Suk Yeol said South Korea will continue to support Ukraine for its reconstruction with Poland while expanding strategic cooperation with Warsaw in areas of defense and the high-tech sectors, including clean energy, next-generation batteries, electric vehicles and information technology.
In a contribution to Polish media outlet Rzeczpospolita released hours before Yoon‘s scheduled summit with his Polish counterpart, Andrzej Duda, Yoon said, “The partnership between Korea and Poland is not limited to the field of economy and trade. After the end of the war, we want to cooperate together in the process of peace settlement and reconstruction in Ukraine.”
In the summit on Thursday, the two leaders were widely expected to discuss a wide range of cooperation between the two countries, which have seen significant growth in trade exchanges. The summit was set to take place while Yoon was visiting the country as the first South Korean leader to do so in 14 years, after wrapping up his three-day participation to the NATO summit as the leader of an observer country.
Bilateral trade volume reached a record high of $9 billion (11 trillion won) in 2022 despite the global economic downturn. Exports of Korean arms to the European country played a big part, he said, noting that Asia‘s fourth-largest economy will continue to expand defense industry cooperation with Warsaw.
“The export contract for the K2 tank and K9 self-propelled howitzer signed by Korea last year with Poland is unprecedented in scale,” Yoon said. “We hope that this will expand bilateral defense industry cooperation into the areas of technology transfer, joint research and joint development.”
He also expressed hope that the mutually beneficial economic cooperation established between the two nations would extend to future high-tech sectors, including clean energy, next-generation batteries, electric vehicles and information technology.
Yoon began his Poland visit on Wednesday by holding a dinner with Korean residents there.
Yoon told them that the two countries, over the course of 34 years of diplomatic relations, have fostered an exemplary, mutually beneficial cooperative relationship, becoming important strategic partners for each other.
“As our cooperation extends to high-tech sectors, including the defense industry and nuclear power, our strategic relationship will further deepen,“ he said.
“The support you provided in the form of lodging and daily necessities to Koryo-in and Ukrainian refugees who fled to Poland to escape the Russian invasion of Ukraine last year also resonated greatly with the international community,“ he said to the Koreans living in Poland.
Yoon‘s pledge to join hands with Poland for Ukraine’s reconstruction also raised the possibility of Korean companies‘ participation in the project, referred to as a kind of new Marshall Plan. Being the closest country to Ukraine, Poland is widely expected to serve as a hub for this reconstruction project.
Yoon was accompanied with a delegation of 89 Korean business leaders including LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo, Hanwha Group Vice Chairman Kim Dong-kwan and Daewoo Engineering and Construction Chairman Jung Won-ju.
According to a recent report by the Korea Institute for International Economic Policy, the Ukrainian government has delineated the stages of its reconstruction as the wartime economy, the postwar recovery and the new economy, estimating the total recovery cost to be at least $750 billion. Some projections indicate that the restoration cost could reach $900 billion.
Over 500 businesses from 42 countries and 21 economic sectors with a total market cap of more than $5.2 trillion recently signed the Ukraine Business Compact, which was recently launched.
Poland, which established diplomatic ties with Korea in 1989, has acted as a gateway for Korean companies expanding into Europe. Daewoo Electronics was the first to enter Poland in 1993, and by the mid-2000s, home appliance companies like LG Electronics and Samsung Electronics followed suit, setting up local manufacturing plants. Currently, more than 300 Korean companies conduct business in Poland, spanning not only the home appliance sector but also automobile parts, batteries and infrastructure.