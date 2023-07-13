Yoon vows support for Ukraine reconstruction with Poland

President Yoon Suk Yeol, who made an official visit to Poland, speaks at a meeting with Koreans living in Poland held at a hotel in Warsaw on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

WARSAW -- President Yoon Suk Yeol said South Korea will continue to support Ukraine for its reconstruction with Poland while expanding strategic cooperation with Warsaw in areas of defense and the high-tech sectors, including clean energy, next-generation batteries, electric vehicles and information technology.

In a contribution to Polish media outlet Rzeczpospolita released hours before Yoon‘s scheduled summit with his Polish counterpart, Andrzej Duda, Yoon said, “The partnership between Korea and Poland is not limited to the field of economy and trade. After the end of the war, we want to cooperate together in the process of peace settlement and reconstruction in Ukraine.”

In the summit on Thursday, the two leaders were widely expected to discuss a wide range of cooperation between the two countries, which have seen significant growth in trade exchanges. The summit was set to take place while Yoon was visiting the country as the first South Korean leader to do so in 14 years, after wrapping up his three-day participation to the NATO summit as the leader of an observer country.

Bilateral trade volume reached a record high of $9 billion (11 trillion won) in 2022 despite the global economic downturn. Exports of Korean arms to the European country played a big part, he said, noting that Asia‘s fourth-largest economy will continue to expand defense industry cooperation with Warsaw.

“The export contract for the K2 tank and K9 self-propelled howitzer signed by Korea last year with Poland is unprecedented in scale,” Yoon said. “We hope that this will expand bilateral defense industry cooperation into the areas of technology transfer, joint research and joint development.”