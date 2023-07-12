S. Korea, UAE hold vice ministerial defense talks in Abu Dhabi

Vice Defense Minister Shin Beom-chul (second from left) holds talks with his UAE counterpart, Mattar Salem Ali Al Dhaheri (right), in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. (Seoul's defense ministry)

South Korea and the United Arab Emirates have held vice ministerial defense talks in Abu Dhabi to discuss bilateral cooperation in the arms industry and other security-related areas, Seoul's defense ministry said Wednesday.

During the talks Tuesday, Vice Defense Minister Shin Beom-chul and his UAE counterpart, Mattar Salem Ali Al Dhaheri, agreed to expand bilateral cooperation to areas of common interest, such as cybersecurity and space.

They assessed various efforts for defense cooperation that are under way, including military education, combined training and military cooperation through South Korea's Akh unit stationed in the UAE.

Shin also explained the advantages of weapons systems operated by the South Korean military, as Seoul seeks to expand defense exports to the Middle Eastern country.

Last year, the UAE signed a deal to purchase the Cheongung II midrange surface-to-air missile system, a key element of South Korea's multilayered anti-missile program.

Al Dhaheri suggested strengthening bilateral defense and arms industry cooperation, and noted that the UAE actively supports efforts by Seoul and the international community for peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula.

Shin departed South Korea on Saturday for a six-day Middle East trip that also took him to Saudi Arabia. (Yonhap)