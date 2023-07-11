 Back To Top
Entertainment

Two candidates unveiled for SM’s new NCT subunit pre-debut reality show

By Hong Yoo
Published : Jul 11, 2023 - 16:28       Updated : Jul 11, 2023 - 16:28
Riku and Ryo will take part in SM's pre-debut reality show,
Riku and Ryo will take part in SM's pre-debut reality show, "NCT Universe: LASTART." (SM Entertainment)

SM Entertainment on Monday unveiled some of the trainees taking part in its pre-debut reality show, “NCT Universe: LASTART.”

The trainees unveiled go by the names Riku and Ryo, while eight more trainees are set to be revealed in the coming weeks.

These trainees are candidates who will debut as NCT’s new subgroup, one of the three new groups that the K-pop powerhouse plans to launch this year.

Through the pre-debut reality show, SM will show the process of evaluating the 10 candidates to select the final four members to debut.

NCT’s new subgroup will consist of six members among which two have already been decided.

The already fixed members are Sion and Yushi from SM Rookies, a pre-debut training team composed of trainees yet to join an idol group.

The pre-debut reality show begins on July 27 and it will be aired through Hulu and Nippon TV in Japan, KOCOWA+ in the Americas, and ENA channel and Tving in Korea.



By Hong Yoo (yoohong@heraldcorp.com)
