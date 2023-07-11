Argentina reiterates climate commitment on Independence Day

Argentine Ambassador to Korea Alfredo Carlos and Kim Hyo-eun, Deputy minister and Ambassador for climate change at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs attend Argentina's Independence Day at Four Seasons Hotel in Jung-gu, Seoul on Thursday. (Embassy of Argentina in Seoul)

On the occasion of its 207th Independence Day this year, Argentina stressed the importance of taking action against climate change.

Argentina celebrates Independence Day every year on July 9 to commemorate its declaration of independence from Spain in 1816.

In Korea, the Embassy of Argentina hosted a reception at Four Seasons Hotel Seoul on July 6 to mark the celebrations.

Delivering remarks at the event, Argentine Ambassador to Korea Alfredo Carlos Bascou highlighted the need for continuous collaborative efforts from the international community to address climate change and promote carbon neutrality.