Entertainment

Netflix to release new zombie-themed project ‘Zombieverse’

By Lee Si-jin
Published : Jul 10, 2023 - 14:27       Updated : Jul 10, 2023 - 14:27
"Zombieverse" (Netflix)

Netflix on Monday confirmed that its upcoming action variety program “Zombieverse” will premiere on Aug. 8.

The global streaming service, which mesmerized many viewers with its hit zombie-themed projects -- “Kingdom” (2019) and “All of Us Are Dead” (2022), seeks to expand the Korean zombie sensation in variety shows as well.

Popular TV directors Park Jin-kyung, who was behind MBC’s iconic entertainment show “My Little Television,” and Moon Sang-don of the hit travel program “Hey! First Time in Korea?” have teamed up to helm the series.

Unlike Netflix’s latest survival programs like “Physical 100” and “Siren: Survive the Island,” in which the participants compete against each other in different games, “Zombieverse” presents the cast’s efforts to survive against zombies.

The 47-second promotional teaser of “Zombieverse,” which came out on Monday, featured the spine-tingling creatures with their bloody makeup and bone-breaking motions.

Meanwhile, the cast is seen running away from the zombies in various places around Seoul, including the famous nightlife streets of Hongdae, local supermarket, theme park and more.

Television celebrity Ro Hong-chul and actor Lee Si-young, who made their Netflix debut in the travel show “The Hungry and the Hairy” (2021) and thriller series “Sweet Home” (2020), respectively, star in the upcoming series.

Comedian Park Na-rae, rapper DinDin, Tsuki of girl group Billlie, former Doosan Bears pitcher Yoo Hee-kwan, Kim Jin-young of “Single’s Inferno 2,” urologist Hong Seong-wu, television celebrities Jonathan and Patricia Yiombi join the series as well.

Director Park said that “Zombieverse” is a series that started with a simple question, “How would people react if zombies appear in the real world?”

“There will be new zombies, survivors and unique scenes, which have not been seen in the existing zombie-themed projects. The likes of bumper car-steering or swing boat-riding zombies will entertain the viewers to their fullest,” Netflix’s latest press release quoted Park as saying.

The eight-part variety show “Zombieverse” will be available exclusively on Netflix.



By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com)
