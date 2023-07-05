 Back To Top
National

[Photo News] COMMEMORATING SACRIFICE

By Sanjay Kumar
Published : Jul 5, 2023 - 20:41       Updated : Jul 5, 2023 - 20:41
Foreign defense attaches, South Korean military officials and other attendees pose for a photo at Four Seasons Hotel in Jung-gu, Seoul, on Wednesday. (South Korean Navy)
Foreign defense attaches, South Korean military officials and other attendees pose for a photo at Four Seasons Hotel in Jung-gu, Seoul, on Wednesday. (South Korean Navy)

[COMMEMORATING SACRIFICE]

A group of foreign defense attaches in South Korea pose for photo at an event held to honor the sacrifices made by South Korean troops in a fatal inter-Korean naval skirmish in 2002. Brig. Gen. Shamim Islam of the Bangladesh Air Force, head of an association of foreign attaches in Korea, donated 629,000 won ($480) to a scholarship foundation established in 2014, said the South Korean Navy in a press release Wednesday. The donation, made on behalf of the attaches, aims to provide support to the children of Navy sailors who lost their lives in action or in the line of duty.

South Korean Navy



By Sanjay Kumar (sanjaykumar@heraldcorp.com)
