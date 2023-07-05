KCC decides to remove KBS, EBS fees from electricity bills

The Korea Communications Commission, the state broadcasting watchdog, cleared the way for the license fees for public broadcasters KBS and EBS to be removed from household electricity bills.

The change, which does not require Assembly approval, is expected to be confirmed in mid-July after it is passed by the vice ministers, the Cabinet and then approved by the president.

But the KCC expects it will take more time to put the change into effect as KBS and the state-run company Korea Electric Power Corp. need to discuss how the television license fees will be collected after their removal from utility bills.

In South Korea, public broadcaster KBS has charged a monthly fee of 2,500 won ($1.92) -- from which the public educational TV channel EBS takes 70 won -- on households' electricity bills since 1995.

The license fee has been collected by KEPCO to ensure that all households pay the fee.

In early June, the presidential office recommended collecting the license fees for KBS and EBS separately from the electricity bill, claiming that the role and values of the public broadcasters fell short of public expectations.

The presidential office held a period of public debate March 9 to April 9, on how to collect television license fees, in which 97 percent of the 58,251 participants agreed on the need to improve the current collection method.

They said that the the license fee should either be abolished or collected separately from the household electricity bill.

The broadcasters worry that, if the current system is abolished, it will be difficult to collect the fees, which in turn will have a serious impact on their revenues. KBS says almost 45 percent of its income comes from the fees.