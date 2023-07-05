Roof tile with 'Yeongmyojisa' inscription found in Gyeongju may shed light on city structure in ancient Silla

GYEONGJU, North Gyeongsang Province -- Remnants of roof tiles and Buddhist relics from the Unified Silla to the Goryeo periods were uncovered during sewage pipe construction in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, the Cultural Heritage Administration announced during a press conference at the Gyeongju National Research Institute of Cultural Heritage, on Tuesday.

Among the roof tiles, a tile fragment inscribed with Chinese characters, "Yeongmyojisa," meaning "Yeongmyosa Temple Site," was found some 22 meters west of present-day Heungryunsa Temple, built in the 1980s.

While Heungryunsa Temple is currently designated as a historical site, several roof tiles inscribed with "Yeongmyo" discovered over decades in the surrounding area had led many scholars and local residents to refer to the location also as the Yeongmyosa Temple Site.

"Discussions are underway to revise the current name (of the temple), and if we do so, it would enhance our understanding and examination of the city structure and landscape of ancient Silla," a senior researcher from the GNRICH told The Korea Herald. The official added that various studies suggest the original Heungryunsa Temple's precise location to be a kilometer away from its present site, at the Gyeongju Technical High School.