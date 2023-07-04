[Graphic News] Number of EV chargers in S. Korea hits 240,000: data

The number of chargers for electric vehicles in South Korea has surpassed 240,000, data showed, amid the growing popularity of eco-friendly cars in the country.

Fast chargers accounted for 10.6 percent of the 240,695 installed electric vehicle charging stations in South Korea, Rep. Park Sang-hyuk

of the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea said, citing data compiled by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, and the Ministry of Environment in May.

Considering chargers that are not registered with the authorities, the actual number of available charging stations could be higher than reported.

The number of EV chargers in the country has shown rapid growth in recent years, soaring from just 330 in 2015. The number surpassed 100,000 in 2021. (Yonhap)