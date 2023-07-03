Mystery, suspense thrillers find growing popularity this summer

Lim Ji-yeon plays Sang-eun, a pregnant woman who is a victim of domestic violence in "Lies Hidden in My Garden." (KT Studio Genie)

The popularity of thrillers like “Lies Hidden in My Garden” and “Revenant” suggest that horror-themed shows and movies have become a spine-chilling way for many Koreans to escape the blistering summer heat.

Cable channel Genie TV kicked off the summer season on June 19 with “Lies Hidden in My Garden” an eight-part suspense thriller series.

With the release of its fifth episode on Monday, the project continues to draw drama fans, meeting the show's well-deserved expectation as one of this year’s most anticipated series.

"Lies Hidden in My Garden" has ranked No. 3 on the weekly list of the most talked-about TV dramas since its premiere, according to the analytics firm Good Data Corp.

The company monitors and compiles data from online posts, videos, social media, news reports and blog posts in determining its rankings.

The series' lead actors Kim Tae-hee, Zev Choi, Lim Ji-yeon and Kim Seung-o swept the top spots on the weekly rankings for the most searched keywords in the last week of June.