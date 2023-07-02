[Graphic News] Births hit new low, extending population decrease

The number of babies born in South Korea hit yet another fresh low in April, data showed, further extending the decline in the population of Asia's fourth-largest economy.

Only 18,484 babies were born in April this year, sinking 12.7 percent from a year earlier, according to the monthly report from Statistics Korea. It marked the lowest number for any April since the statistics agency started compiling monthly data in 1981.

The number of babies born in South Korea has been falling on-year for 89 consecutive months.

South Korea has been grappling with the significant crisis of a low birth rate, as younger generations increasingly postpone or forego starting families due to soaring housing prices and economic uncertainties. (Yonhap)