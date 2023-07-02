 Back To Top
LG그룹
National

[Photo News] Korean wildfire team departs for Canada

By Choi Jeong-yoon
Published : Jul 2, 2023 - 11:23       Updated : Jul 2, 2023 - 11:23
The Korea Disaster Relief Team heads to depart for Canada from Incheon Airport Terminal 1 on Sunday morning to help extinguish wildfires in Quebec. (Yonhap)
The Korea Disaster Relief Team heads to depart for Canada from Incheon Airport Terminal 1 on Sunday morning to help extinguish wildfires in Quebec. (Yonhap)

South Korea dispatched an emergency firefighting team to Canada on Sunday to support extinguishing the wildfires raging across the North American nation.

The 151 workers from the Korea Disaster Relief Team, consisting of firefighters as well as government agency and medical personnel, are headed to Quebec, where they will work for about one month.

The dispatch of the KDRT marks the second mission of its kind this year following its activities in Turkey to provide disaster relief following the magnitude 7.8 earthquake in February.

The Korea Disaster Relief Team members head to the boarding gate to travel to Quebec to assist Canadian fire authorities in extinguishing wildfires. (Yonhap)
The Korea Disaster Relief Team members head to the boarding gate to travel to Quebec to assist Canadian fire authorities in extinguishing wildfires. (Yonhap)
The Korea Disaster Relief Team listens to instructions in preparation for traveling to Quebec to support Canada's fire authorities in putting out wildfires there. (Yonhap)
The Korea Disaster Relief Team listens to instructions in preparation for traveling to Quebec to support Canada's fire authorities in putting out wildfires there. (Yonhap)



By Choi Jeong-yoon (jychoi@heraldcorp.com)
