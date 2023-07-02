[Photo News] Korean wildfire team departs for Canada

The Korea Disaster Relief Team heads to depart for Canada from Incheon Airport Terminal 1 on Sunday morning to help extinguish wildfires in Quebec. (Yonhap)

South Korea dispatched an emergency firefighting team to Canada on Sunday to support extinguishing the wildfires raging across the North American nation.

The 151 workers from the Korea Disaster Relief Team, consisting of firefighters as well as government agency and medical personnel, are headed to Quebec, where they will work for about one month.

The dispatch of the KDRT marks the second mission of its kind this year following its activities in Turkey to provide disaster relief following the magnitude 7.8 earthquake in February.