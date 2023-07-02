 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
LG그룹
National

Marine Corps commander to visit Thailand, Indonesia

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 2, 2023 - 10:15       Updated : Jul 2, 2023 - 10:15
Marine Corps Commandant Lt. Gen. Kim Gye-hwan speaks at a symposium at the National Assembly on June 20. (Yonhap)
Marine Corps Commandant Lt. Gen. Kim Gye-hwan speaks at a symposium at the National Assembly on June 20. (Yonhap)

Marine Corps Commandant Lt. Gen. Kim Gye-hwan will embark on a 10-day trip to Thailand and Indonesia on Sunday, his command said.

During the trip through July 11, Kim plans to meet with senior military leaders of the two countries and discuss stability in the Indo-Pacific region and ways to strengthen cooperation, his office said.

In particular, Kim will use the meetings to promote the excellence of South Korean weapons systems, as Thailand is working on a project to procure anti-tank weapons, and Indonesia is considering introducing landing vehicles.

During the trip, Kim also plans to attend the Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium in Indonesia and meet with Marine Corps officials from the United States, Britain and the Philippines to discuss ways to expand combined exercises.

Launched in 2015 by the US Marine Corps Forces Pacific, PALS is an annual conference bringing together senior military officials of about 20 Asia-Pacific nations to discuss various amphibious operations. The 2017 conference was held in South Korea. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
LG그룹
피터빈트

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114