 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
LG그룹
National

New subway connecting Goyang, Bucheon to start service on Saturday

By Park Jun-hee
Published : Jun 30, 2023 - 16:58       Updated : Jun 30, 2023 - 16:58
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

A new subway line connecting areas in the western part of the Seoul metropolitan area will start service on Saturday, with many hoping it will reduce commutes for office workers residing northwest, west and southwest of Seoul.

The Daegok-Sosa double-track subway line will bridge Goyang, just northwest of Seoul in Gyeonggi Province, to Bucheon, southwest of Seoul in Gyeonggi Province, via Gimpo Airport in western Seoul.

According to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, the new subway route stretches some 18.3 kilometers, reducing the journey from Goyang to Bucheon from the current 67 minutes to 19 minutes.

It added that residents of the western parts of the greater Seoul area covered by the new line can make their way to the city center within 30 minutes with one transfer.

President Yoon Suk Yeol attended the opening ceremony for the new subway line on Friday, expressing hopes that it would bring great vitality to the local economy and the daily lives of residents nearby.

“A region develops when anyone can enjoy fair access from anywhere, and that is the key to our government’s balanced regional development policy,” he said.

On a separate note, two other western subway lines were mentioned: the GTX-A, which is under construction, and the GTX-B, which is expected to begin construction next year. When combined with the Daegok-Sosa line, the GTX-A will eventually allow passengers to travel from Goyang to South Chungcheong Province without transferring.



By Park Jun-hee (junheee@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
LG그룹
소아쌤

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114