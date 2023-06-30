New subway connecting Goyang, Bucheon to start service on Saturday

A new subway line connecting areas in the western part of the Seoul metropolitan area will start service on Saturday, with many hoping it will reduce commutes for office workers residing northwest, west and southwest of Seoul.

The Daegok-Sosa double-track subway line will bridge Goyang, just northwest of Seoul in Gyeonggi Province, to Bucheon, southwest of Seoul in Gyeonggi Province, via Gimpo Airport in western Seoul.

According to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, the new subway route stretches some 18.3 kilometers, reducing the journey from Goyang to Bucheon from the current 67 minutes to 19 minutes.

It added that residents of the western parts of the greater Seoul area covered by the new line can make their way to the city center within 30 minutes with one transfer.

President Yoon Suk Yeol attended the opening ceremony for the new subway line on Friday, expressing hopes that it would bring great vitality to the local economy and the daily lives of residents nearby.

“A region develops when anyone can enjoy fair access from anywhere, and that is the key to our government’s balanced regional development policy,” he said.

On a separate note, two other western subway lines were mentioned: the GTX-A, which is under construction, and the GTX-B, which is expected to begin construction next year. When combined with the Daegok-Sosa line, the GTX-A will eventually allow passengers to travel from Goyang to South Chungcheong Province without transferring.