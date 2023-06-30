 Back To Top
Entertainment

Wavve offers BIFAN films online

By Lee Si-jin
Published : Jun 30, 2023 - 15:44       Updated : Jun 30, 2023 - 15:44
A promotional image for the Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival (Wavve, BIFAN)
A promotional image for the Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival (Wavve, BIFAN)

Local streaming service Wavve announced Friday that has launched a special Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival section, offering online screenings of the films that are being screened at this year’s film festival.

The 27th edition of BIFAN, which kicked off Thursday, mainly focuses on Korean and international horror, thriller, mystery and fantasy films.

Wavve subscribers can enjoy the same program as at BIFAN, including films in the international competition, Korean competition, “Adrenaline Ride” for hardcore action, “Merry-Go-Round” for romance fantasy, “XL” for rookie directors’ works and more, with additional charges that vary by movie.

The BIFAN films are available via Wavve’s official website or mobile app from Friday to July 9.

The films are available for 24 hours after the viewers register payment. Each film will be available to 500 viewers on a first come, first served basis.

“The Artifice Girl” by Franklin Ritch, “Bad Education” by Kai Ko, “Disorder” by Batdelger Byambasuren and “Restore Point” by Robert Hloz are among the 10 films vying for the international competition prize.

The festival’s opening film is “Beau is Afraid,” directed by American horror filmmaker Ari Aster, while the 102-minute “Sana,” produced by Japanese director Shimizu Takashi, will make its world premiere as BIFAN’s closing film.



By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com)
