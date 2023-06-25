 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
National

N. Korea claims expansion of BRICS could speed up end to US dollar's supremacy

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 25, 2023 - 10:13       Updated : Jun 25, 2023 - 10:13
This photo shows a plenary meeting of the eighth Central Committee of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea taking place, with leader Kim Jong-un in attendance on June 19. The three-day meeting took place from June 16-18. (KCNA)
This photo shows a plenary meeting of the eighth Central Committee of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea taking place, with leader Kim Jong-un in attendance on June 19. The three-day meeting took place from June 16-18. (KCNA)

North Korea's state media claimed Sunday that an expansion of the so-called emerging BRICS nations could challenge and eventually speed up an end of the domination of the US dollar.

In an article carried by the North's Korean Central News Agency, Jong Il-hyon, an international affairs analyst of North Korea, criticized the US for using the dollar and its military might as means for "hegemonism."

BRICS -- Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa -- held a meeting of its foreign ministers in South Africa earlier this month.

"The unprecedented international moves to limit the use of dollar and the tendency of many countries to join BRICS are accelerating the end of dollar as a key currency and the end of the US hegemonism pursuant to it," the analyst said.

"Today, the US has resorted to every means and method to maintain the supremacy of dollar as the key currency, and unhesitatingly committed despicable acts of imposing financial sanctions on those countries which incur its displeasure by abusing the predominant position of dollar," Jong said.

Recently, North Korea has voiced criticism on US foreign policies via KCNA articles written by international affairs analysts. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe
피터빈트

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114