National

Biden extends declaration of national emergency with regard to N. Korea

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 21, 2023 - 09:25       Updated : Jun 21, 2023 - 09:25
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol shakes hands with US President Joe Biden during a joint news conference after their summit at the White House in Washington, DC, on April 26. (Herald DB)
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol shakes hands with US President Joe Biden during a joint news conference after their summit at the White House in Washington, DC, on April 26. (Herald DB)

President Joe Biden has notified US Congress of his intention to extend the national emergency declaration period with regard to threats posed by North Korea, the White House said Tuesday.

In a letter sent to Congress, the US president also cited proliferation risks posed by Pyongyang.

"The existence and risk of the proliferation of weapons‑usable fissile material on the Korean Peninsula; the actions and policies of the Government of North Korea that destabilize the Korean Peninsula and imperil United States Armed Forces, allies, and trading partners in the region, including its pursuit of nuclear and missile programs; and other provocative, destabilizing, and repressive actions and policies of the Government of North Korea, continue to constitute an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States," said the letter, released by the White House.

"For this reason, I have determined that it is necessary to continue the national emergency declared in Executive Order 13466 with respect to North Korea," Biden added in the letter.

The national emergency declaration is automatically terminated unless the president publishes in the Federal Register and transmits to Congress a notice stating the emergency will continue at least 90 days prior to the anniversary date of the declaration, according to the letter.

"I have sent to the Federal Register for publication the enclosed notice stating that the national emergency with respect to North Korea that was declared in Executive Order 13466 of June 26, 2008 ... is to continue in effect beyond June 26, 2023," said the released letter. (Yonhap)

