Suneung to exclude ‘killer questions’ as part of education reform

The ruling People Power Party and the government hold a consultation meeting at the National Assembly on Monday. (Yonhap)

Suneung will only cover materials taught in class from this year onward, excluding the so-called high-difficulty level “killer questions,” as part of President Yoon Suk Yeol’s education reform drive, the government said Monday.

The Education Ministry and the ruling People Power Party decided to make the changes to the state-administered college entrance exam at a consultation meeting on Monday.

At the meeting, Education Minister Lee Ju-ho said the killer questions, which often test highschoolers above their ability level, have been pushing students to resort to private education to score high marks.

“There were criticisms that expanding the scope of the exam had driven students to receive private education, and the ministry should reflect on neglecting such problem and being unable to solve it,” Lee said.

The changes would be applied to the September mock exam, as well as to the annual Suneung in November, President Yoon Suk Yeol’s office said.

While Suneung’s difficulty level varies each year, killer questions are usually worth the most points in the exam and tests students on materials not covered in class.

The changes are part of Yoon’s education reform in seeking to strengthen public education and quell parents’ financial burden on private education.

In line with the reform, the government said it would roll out policies where students relying on public education can benefit from what’s being done in the private sector to bridge the gap in access to education.

Lee stressed that the test should be made based on fairness, as students, in most cases, resort to receiving private education at a hagwon to receive higher test scores, which ensure a college degree from a prestigious university.

His aide told Yonhap News Agency that Yoon lashed out at authorities for having Suneung contain killer questions, calling it “inappropriate and unfair” to hundreds of thousands of students.

Against this backdrop, the government and the ruling party agreed to roll out a set of measures to reduce private education this month, citing that the country has seen a stark increase in private education spending.

South Korea’s education fever led to spending a record-high 26 trillion won ($20.3 billion) on private education last year, with spending on English being the highest.

In particular, spending on private education has increased by 50.9 percent in the previous administration, according to the National Assembly’s education committee.

Korea’s education system has long been criticized for driving students into excessive competition at a young age and for placing heavy financial burden on parents for their children to receive private education so that they could get good scores.

Yoon’s policy agenda on one of the nation’s most sensitive issues started to emerge last week after Education Minister Lee told reporters that he was told by the president to have Suneung only include materials taught in classrooms.

Yoon’s remarks, however, sparked uncertainty and confusion, with education experts pointing out that students won’t be able to adjust to the changes as the annual test is only five months away.

“The president’s remarks brought extreme confusion to students since he didn’t specify in terms of what he meant by ‘making Suneung easier’ by only including questions taught in class because the curriculum (in public schools) differ and teachers have different standards,” Kim Won-joong, who heads the college admissions strategy bureau at Kangnam Daesung Hagwon, told The Korea Herald.

“This year’s Suneung will be easier than the June mock exam and last year’s test since the Korea Institute for Curriculum and Evaluation, which oversees Suneung, will bear in mind to make the test slightly less difficult,” Kim added.

Woo Youn-cheol, who heads the Jinhak Educational Assessment Research Institute, echoed Kim’s views.

“The purpose of having ‘killer questions’ is to differentiate the levels of students in the top category, but if the test becomes less difficult, more students will flock to hagwon because there’s a chance for them to score well on easier questions,” Woo told The Korea Herald.

The Education Ministry, meanwhile, denied rumors that this year’s Suneung will be “made easier” through a written statement on Monday, explaining that the exam would be based on the guidelines announced in March.