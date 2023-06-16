 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
Finance

Seoul shares open higher amid eased worries over US future rate hikes

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 16, 2023 - 09:41       Updated : Jun 16, 2023 - 09:41
An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Friday. (Yonhap)
An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Friday. (Yonhap)

South Korean stocks opened higher Friday, after US economic data pointing to solid consumer demand and softening inflation boosted hopes for an early end to the Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 5.4 points, or 0.21 percent, to 2,613.94 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Wall Street rallied Thursday as optimism grew that the Fed would loosen its grip on interest rate hikes after the latest economic data showed a stronger-than-expected economy and signs of inflation easing.

US retail sales unexpectedly rose in May as purchases of vehicles and other goods increased. The most recent data on jobless claims climbed above the market forecast.

In Seoul, major financial and IT stocks gained ground.

KB Financial, one of the top banking firms, advanced 1.5 percent, and its rival Hana Financial rose 1.1 percent.

Internet portal giant Naver increased 1 percent, and platform operator Kakao added 0.4 percent.

Tech blue chips traded mixed. Top-cap Samsung Electronics fell 0.6 percent, while No. 1 battery maker LG Energy Solution was up 0.2 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,269.8 won against the US dollar at around 9:15 a.m., up 10.7 won from Thursday's close. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe
피터빈트

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114