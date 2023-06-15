 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
Life&Style

Jeju Island's Geomunoreum opens hidden forest trail to public

By Lee Si-jin
Published : Jun 17, 2023 - 16:01       Updated : Jun 17, 2023 - 16:01
Geomunoreum (Jeju Tourism Organization)
Geomunoreum (Jeju Tourism Organization)

South Korea’s southern island of Jeju beckons with trek on a hidden trail through Geomunoreum, a UNESCO world natural heritage site.

Geomunoreum International Trekking, an event taking place Thursday through Monday, will be held around Geomunoreum, a volcanic cone northeast of Hallasan, South Korea’s tallest mountain.

The five-day event offers a rare opportunity to explore Yongam-gil, a restricted zone.

Yongam-gil, meaning “lava path” in Korean, is a 6-kilometer walking path formed by the island’s basalt lava flows.

The walking tour, which starts from Jeju’s World Natural Heritage Center and ends at a local cafe, Butchers, allows hikers a chance to enjoy a close-up view of Baengdwigul, one of three naturally formed caves at Geomunoreum. Entry to the cave, however, is not allowed.

Free shuttle buses will be available for visitors to travel back to the World Natural Heritage Center.

Yongam-gil requires about 3 1/2 hours to complete, according to Geomunoreum International Trekking Committee, the event organizer. The trail will be closed off after the five-day event.

Meanwhile, Taegeuk-gil -- another walking tour under Geomunoreum International Trekking -- takes hikers via three different routes to the oreum’s crater, peak and ridge.

It is expected to take 3 1/2 hours to walk the 10-kilometer Taegeuk-gil.

Passes to tour Geomunoreum are distributed at the Tourist Information Center in World Natural Heritage Center. No reservations are needed.

Admission is free during the Geomunoreum International Trekking period.



By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe
지나쌤

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114