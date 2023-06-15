Yoon overseas largest-ever S. Korea-US live-fire drills

President Yoon Suk Yeol (center) inspects South Korean tanks after live-fire drills with the US at an Army training field in Pocheon, Gyeonggi Province on Thursday. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol oversaw the largest joint live-fire exercises ever conducted by the South Korean and US military, as the two allies marked the last day of their three-week drills Thursday meant to openly deter North Korea’s growing aggression.

The show of force, which took place at Asia’s largest military training field in Pocheon, Gyeonggi Province, involved mobilizing the South Korean F-35A fighter jets and K9 howitzers and the US F-16 jets and Gray Eagle drones. About 2,500 Korean and American soldiers participated in the event. Similar drills took place six years ago.

Not only were security and defense officials on both sides in attendance, but Korean lawmakers as well as ordinary Koreans selected for the show watched the exercises -- designed to demonstrate how Seoul and Washington would jointly respond to Pyongyang’s attacks and launch an offensive on their own to contain the isolated country as it defies international sanctions prompted by its nuclear build-up.

Thursday’s drills are the latest highlight of a push by the Yoon administration to deliver on ushering in peace in the divided peninsula through “overwhelming strength,” a pledge the conservative leader announced in May last year when he took office.

Since then, the South Korean leader has built on closer ties with not only the US but Japan, a partner in a three-way, US led coalition that has been working on denuclearizing North Korea.

In late April, Seoul and Washington signed a pact giving the South a bigger say in a potential US nuclear response to the North’s attacks. Yoon, who touts the agreement as an upgrade to the 70-year-old security ties, shook hands on tighter relations with his Japanese counterpart at their back-to-back summits that ended in May.

Yoon’s national security adviser was in Japan on Wednesday and Thursday to meet with his US and Japanese counterparts to chiefly discuss policy on North Korea. Cho Tae-yong, the security chief, has openly warned of a stern response to Pyongyang’s so-called satellite launch, a test that some believe is a cover to advance its ballistic missile technology.

Dismissing such protests, the North has said it will back another launch as part of its self-defense, having called the failed first launch two weeks ago an effort to more closely monitor US military activities. Pyongyang says Washington should ease sanctions and drop its anti-North Korea policy for the regime to return to nuclear negotiations. The US has rejected the demand.