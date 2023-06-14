 Back To Top
Finance

S. Korea's ICT exports fall for 11th straight month in May

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 14, 2023 - 11:08       Updated : Jun 14, 2023 - 11:08
Containers at a pier in South Korea's largest port city of Busan on Monday (Yonhap)
Containers at a pier in South Korea's largest port city of Busan on Monday (Yonhap)

South Korea's exports of information and communication technology products dropped for the 11th consecutive month in May on a lingering economic slowdown and waning demand for semiconductors, government data showed Wednesday.

Outbound shipments of ICT products came to $14.5 billion last month, down 28.5 percent from $20.2 billion a year earlier, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Science and ICT.

The monthly ICT exports have been on the decline since July last year.

The country's ICT imports in May declined 11.2 percent on-year to $11.2 billion, resulting in a trade surplus of $3.3 billion in the sector.

The ministry said ICT exports fell across nearly all product categories last month amid a global slowdown.

Exports of semiconductors, which accounted for nearly half of all ICT shipments, sank 35.7 percent on-year to $7.5 billion.

Overseas sales of displays slid 12 percent on-year to $1.6 billion won, and those of mobile phones and computers went down 17.2 percent and 53.1 percent to $920 million and $830 million, respectively.

By nation, combined shipments to China, South Korea's largest trading partner, which includes Hong Kong, slumped 31.6 percent on-year to $6 billion.

Exports to Vietnam, the United States and the European Union decreased 14.6 percent, 36 percent and 30.7 percent, respectively. (Yonhap)

