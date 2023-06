LG Electronics CEO Cho Joo-wan (front row, 7th from left) and company employees join a promotional event for the tech giant’s new corporate slogan, “Life’s Good,” in front of the company’s headquarters in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Tuesday. LG is carrying out diverse activities to publicize its new brand identity as part of its Reinvent program launched in April.

By Korea Herald ( khnews@heraldcorp.com